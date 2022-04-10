Submit a Tip
For some, coming to the Masters is a birthday wish come true

Azaleas on No. 13 at the Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2022.
By Meredith Anderson
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some call a day at the Masters a “bucket list experience,” the trip of a lifetime.

But for two different patrons, it was all that and a birthday party.

Both admit their badge was pretty much the greatest birthday present ever.

We start with Parker Brown, who turned 12 years old Saturday.

His parents brought him to the Masters.

The sixth-grader from Fort Worth, Texas, loves golf, and had a short list of golfers he wanted to watch.

“I take lessons from Randy Smith, Scottie Scheffler’s coach,” he said. “Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns and Kevin Kisner.”

We also met a woman from the Philippines who now lives in Florida who was turning 49 years old Saturday.

She says she’s Tiger Woods’ No. 1 fan, and even though she has followed his career from day one, she had never seen him in person.

“I am here to celebrate my birthday, and one of my wishes is to see Tiger Woods, and I’m really really glad to see he can play again,” Babylyn Bautista said.

She was absolutely giddy, and she got her wish.

