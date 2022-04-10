Palmetto Police Motorcycle Skill Challenge returns after two-year hiatus

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police officers from across the southeast and even north of the border showcased their talents in the Grand Strand on Saturday.

The 15th Annual Palmetto Police Motorcycle Skill Challenge kicked off at the parking lot of the Myrtle Beach Mall.

The event has been canceled for two years due to COVID-19, but returned for 2022 with no restrictions in place.

A small crowd of people came to support their family members who are competing in the course.

Among the spectators is Bob McAleese, who lives in Murrells Inlet. McAleese said his son came from a department in Virginia to compete in the event.

“It’s about training, basically the competition and camaraderie the brotherhood with the police officers. Is a group of guys getting to know each other, sticking together and helping each other out,” McAleese said.

McAleese was also with one of his six grandchildren, cheering on from afar.

“Is a little nerve-wracking because I don’t want him to fall or knock down one of the cones,” Alexis McAleese said about watching her father compete Saturday.

The competition is a series of obstacle courses focusing on precision and speed. Alexis said her dad did the speed agility course and didn’t knock down any of the cones like he did on his first day of competition.

“He did good on this one,” she said. “He got one minute and 30 seconds. I feel really proud because he gets to see me play soccer and now I get to watch him and it makes me happy to see him do what he loves.”

This event is an opportunity for officers to compete, but also goes toward helping a good cause. Proceeds from the event go toward Camp Happy Days, a charity that helps provide support for children with cancer.

Over the last 15 years, the event has raised more than $87,000 for the camp.

Sgt. Ray Pollock of the North Myrtle Beach Police Department said some officers in the department felt the impact of helping these kids in Camp Happy Days.

“We had a lot of officers in our department that had benefit from it,” he said. “The camp is based out of Charleston. I was talking to a gentleman today who had deep connections to the camp. He said he was happy to see us doing this to help support them.

