Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Slightly warmer today with plenty of sunshine

By Matt Bullock
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will be continuing to warm up for the next couple of days

TODAY:

As you’re heading off to Church this morning, you’ll need a jacket. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s inland and low 40s along the Grand Strand. Temperatures are going to be slightly warmer today compared to Saturday. Highs will reach in the mid 60s in the Grand Strand and near 70 degrees across the Pee Dee. It’s going to be a beautiful day, because we are going to see nothing but sunshine and blue skies.

Highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon
Highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon(WMBF)

TONIGHT:

Clear skies are going to continue tonight, however our winds are going to shift from the south. This will keep our overnight lows warmer compared to this morning. Monday morning’s low will drop down near 50 degrees along the coastline and mid 40s inland.

SPRING WARMTH RETURNS:

With the winds coming out from the South, this will bring back warmer than temperatures. We’ll be back in the mid 70s on Monday in the Grand Strand and upper 70s inland. However, we will continue to warm up this week. Tuesday, our highs will be in the upper 70s along the coast and low 80s for the rest of the Pee Dee. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s by the end of the week.

We'll be back in the 70s this week
We'll be back in the 70s this week(WMBF)

STAYING QUIET:

We are going to much quieter this week compared to last week. Rain chances will stay slim to none for almost the entire work week. However, a cold front will bring a chances for showers and storms Thursday evening through Friday morning. So far, we are not expecting any severe weather with that system. We will continue to track that storm and we’ll provide you with the latest details!.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne...
NFL QB Dwayne Haskins dies in Florida car accident
North Myrtle Beach introduces new beach chair, umbrella rental package for residents
Surfside Beach leaders seeking residents feedback on what businesses should house new pier
Several businesses looking to open at new Surfside Beach Pier
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in construction site thefts
David Andrew Jackson
Suspect wanted in deadly Florence County shooting

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Sunny but cooler weekend ahead
Overnight lows are going to drop in the upper 30s.
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a chilly evening tonight, patchy frost possible
Expect a round of 30s Sunday morning
FIRST ALERT: Sunny skies continue, much cooler weekend ahead
Breezy & cooler today, dry weather FINALLY!