FIRST ALERT: Slightly warmer today with plenty of sunshine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will be continuing to warm up for the next couple of days

TODAY:

As you’re heading off to Church this morning, you’ll need a jacket. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s inland and low 40s along the Grand Strand. Temperatures are going to be slightly warmer today compared to Saturday. Highs will reach in the mid 60s in the Grand Strand and near 70 degrees across the Pee Dee. It’s going to be a beautiful day, because we are going to see nothing but sunshine and blue skies.

Highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon (WMBF)

TONIGHT:

Clear skies are going to continue tonight, however our winds are going to shift from the south. This will keep our overnight lows warmer compared to this morning. Monday morning’s low will drop down near 50 degrees along the coastline and mid 40s inland.

SPRING WARMTH RETURNS:

With the winds coming out from the South, this will bring back warmer than temperatures. We’ll be back in the mid 70s on Monday in the Grand Strand and upper 70s inland. However, we will continue to warm up this week. Tuesday, our highs will be in the upper 70s along the coast and low 80s for the rest of the Pee Dee. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s by the end of the week.

We'll be back in the 70s this week (WMBF)

STAYING QUIET:

We are going to much quieter this week compared to last week. Rain chances will stay slim to none for almost the entire work week. However, a cold front will bring a chances for showers and storms Thursday evening through Friday morning. So far, we are not expecting any severe weather with that system. We will continue to track that storm and we’ll provide you with the latest details!.

