Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

Authorities say gunfire at a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nightclub left two people dead and 10 wounded.
Authorities say gunfire at a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nightclub left two people dead and 10 wounded.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Gunfire at a Cedar Rapids nightclub left two people dead and 10 wounded early Sunday, authorities said.

Police said in a news release that the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge, and that officers who were patrolling downtown were able to respond quickly.

The police didn’t say whether there was one or more suspected shooters, what might have led to the shooting or whether they had arrested anyone, but they did say there was no lingering threat to the public.

Police also didn’t release the names of the victims or the condition of the wounded.

The club’s owner, Mod Williams, told the Cedar Rapids Gazette that he doesn’t know many details about the shooting.

“It’s an extremely disturbing thing that happened and currently I’m just being as cooperative as I can to help the police,” Williams said.

Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell expressed dismay about the shooting and lauded the police response.

“We as citizens need to do our part, too. We must head off incidents like this before they happen. That means respecting one and other, resolving issues peacefully and holding ourselves accountable,” O’Donnell said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne...
NFL QB Dwayne Haskins dies in Florida car accident
North Myrtle Beach introduces new beach chair, umbrella rental package for residents
Surfside Beach leaders seeking residents feedback on what businesses should house new pier
Several businesses looking to open at new Surfside Beach Pier
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in construction site thefts
David Andrew Jackson
Florence man charged with murder after deadly shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: Horry County Fire Rescue graduating class sets state record
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach amateur skateboarding contest
.
VIDEO: ‘Monday after the Masters’ returns after two-year hiatus
VIDEO: Palmetto Police Motorcycle Skill Challenge returns after two-year hiatus
VIDEO: Palmetto Police Motorcycle Skill Challenge returns after two-year hiatus
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in deadly Florence County shooting
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in deadly Florence County shooting