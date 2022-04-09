Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

South Carolina Falls to No. 14 Georgia Friday Night

By USC Athletics
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA - No. 14 Georgia scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to defeat the University of South Carolina baseball team, 3-2, Friday night (April 8) at Founders Park.

Georgia took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on an RBI single from Fernando Gonzalez, but Carolina came back to take the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Colin Burgess’ double scores Josiah Sightler. After a Matt Hogan double put runners on second and third, Georgia intentionally walked Brandt Belk to load the bases. With two away, Braylen Wimmer hit a liner off the pitcher’s hand to the second baseman, who couldn’t come up with it, scoring Burgess.

Georgia started the ninth with a walk. After a strikeout, Ben Anderson walked. Cole Tate brought in the tying run with a single to right and Corey Collins brought in the winning run on an RBI fielder’s choice.

Noah Hall pitched a gem, allowing just one run with 10 strikeouts in seven innings of work. The loss went to Cade Austin, who struck out two and gave up three hits and two runs in two innings.

Belk had two hits to lead the Gamecocks at the plate.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Brandt Belk extended his hitting streak to 18 games after his leadoff single in the first.

• Hall set a career high with 10 strikeouts and tied a career high with seven innings pitched.

• Josiah Sightler had two outfield assists in tonight’s game, including one to save a run in the eighth.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs continue the three-game series on Saturday afternoon (April 9) at 4 p.m. The game will be on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night in the Green Sea community.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Horry County
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Kyleen Waltman
Family says woman who lost both arms in dog attack might lose leg too
crash on 501 near ccu
Lanes reopen after crash blocks Highway 501 near CCU

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘Monday after the Masters’ returns after two-year hiatus
CCU senior pitcher John Kelly.
Miscues haunt Chants in 14-8 loss to Georgia State
Clemson baseball
No. 6 Notre Dame Outlasts Tigers 4-1
After a relatively strong start in the first round, golf superstar experiences problems during...
Tiger rallies after rough start as Scheffler builds 5-shot lead in Masters