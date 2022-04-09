South Carolina Falls to No. 14 Georgia Friday Night

COLUMBIA - No. 14 Georgia scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to defeat the University of South Carolina baseball team, 3-2, Friday night (April 8) at Founders Park.

Georgia took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on an RBI single from Fernando Gonzalez, but Carolina came back to take the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Colin Burgess’ double scores Josiah Sightler. After a Matt Hogan double put runners on second and third, Georgia intentionally walked Brandt Belk to load the bases. With two away, Braylen Wimmer hit a liner off the pitcher’s hand to the second baseman, who couldn’t come up with it, scoring Burgess.

Georgia started the ninth with a walk. After a strikeout, Ben Anderson walked. Cole Tate brought in the tying run with a single to right and Corey Collins brought in the winning run on an RBI fielder’s choice.

Noah Hall pitched a gem, allowing just one run with 10 strikeouts in seven innings of work. The loss went to Cade Austin, who struck out two and gave up three hits and two runs in two innings.

Belk had two hits to lead the Gamecocks at the plate.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Brandt Belk extended his hitting streak to 18 games after his leadoff single in the first.

• Hall set a career high with 10 strikeouts and tied a career high with seven innings pitched.

• Josiah Sightler had two outfield assists in tonight’s game, including one to save a run in the eighth.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs continue the three-game series on Saturday afternoon (April 9) at 4 p.m. The game will be on SEC Network Plus.

