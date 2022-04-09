Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach introduces new beach chair, umbrella rental package for residents

(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One Grand Strand city is giving residents and visitors another option for those wanting beach chairs and umbrellas.

The City of North Myrtle Beach says it’s updating its policies for rentals through the city’s beach services division.

The updated policies involve the creation of two seasonal rental packages, each running from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

One of the packages is for full-time residents who live inside North Myrtle Beach city limits, while the other is open for everyone. The package for residents also requires a valid South Carolina driver’s license as proof of residence.

The package for full-time residents will cost $900, while the other package will cost $1,800, per the city’s website. The rentals are limited to personal use only and may not be resold, transferred or included in any property rental.

Full-time residents who want to purchase a rental package can do so beginning April 11, but will have to go to the Beach Services office at 1024 6th Avenue South in person to do so.

Chair and umbrellas can also be rented daily, weekly and monthly.

Click here for more information.

