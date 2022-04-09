Horry County to receive state funding to help with Waccamaw River debris cleanup

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County has received some extra help for a project that aims to clean up debris along the Waccamaw River.

In a social media post early Saturday, officails said the county recently secured $375,000 in Water Recreational Resources funding from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

It matches funding provided by the county itself for the project.

Officails said the goal is to remove storm debris such as fallen trees, logs, stumps and other obstacles blocking “the navigable channel of the Waccamaw River” in order to make it safer for boaters.

The county said debris removal is expected to continue over several months.

