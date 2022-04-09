FIRST ALERT: Sunny but cooler weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s going to be a beautiful weekend to be out and about. We’ll see below normal temperatures this weekend, however, warmer temperatures will be back next week!

TODAY:

Thanks to that dry cold front that passed through our are last night, we’re expecting cooler temperatures this morning. We start the day with temperatures in the low 40s in the Grand Strand and Upper 30s inland. Temperatures will rise near 60 degrees across the Pee Dee. However, it’s going to feel a little chillier however because of the wind chill. It’s going to be bit breezy this afternoon with winds gusting up to 25 mph, so it’s going to feel like we are in the 50s this afternoon. On the bright side, we’ll see nothing but sunny skies

TOMORROW

Another chilly night is in store for us. Overnight lows are going to drop down in the low 40s in the Grand Strand and upper 30s inland. We’ll be slightly warmer tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid 60s in the Grand Strand and near 70s inland. Sunshine continues tomorrow and will continue as we get into the work week.

Temperatures will be in the 60s (WMBF)

WARMER WEATHER AHEAD

Temperatures are going to warm back up in the work week. South winds will move in Sunday evening, this will help bring warmer weather back into our area. Temperatures are going to warm up in the low to mid 70s for the rest of the week in the Grand Strand and low to mid 80s inland. The weather is going to be more quiet quiet compared to last week. Rain chances will remain slim to none for at least the next 6 days. Our next rain chance returns Thursday night.

We'll be back in the 70s next week (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.