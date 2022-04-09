Submit a Tip
Deputies investigating Florence County shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in Florence County.

Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Saturday afternoon in an area off Highway 301 in Olanta.

He added there was one victim, and that an investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

