Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputies investigating deadly Robeson County shooting

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Fodiesville Road in Shannon at around 3:35 p.m. Thursday after reports someone had been shot.

Deputies found the victim at the scene with a gunshot wound.

That victim, later identified as 33-year-old Vincent Parker, of Red Springs, died Friday after being taken to the hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Michael Bowlen
Police identify man taken into custody after investigation in Forestbrook area
Horry County police conducting investigation outside Myrtle Beach
HCPD: 1 in custody after police investigation in Forestbrook area
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night in the Green Sea community.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Horry County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Grand Strand, most of Pee Dee
A line of storms brought hail to the Conway area.
GALLERY: Hail hits Horry County as storms move through area

Latest News

.
VIDEO: S.C. Supreme Court upholds death sentence for man convicted in Sunhouse robbery, murder
VIDEO: Woman charged after victims held at gunpoint during burglary at apartment near CCU,...
VIDEO: Woman charged after victims held at gunpoint during burglary at apartment near CCU, police say
VIDEO: Man accused in deadly shooting at Laurinburg gaming business arrested in Florida
VIDEO: Man accused in deadly shooting at Laurinburg gaming business arrested in Florida
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in construction site thefts