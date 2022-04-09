Deputies investigating deadly Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Fodiesville Road in Shannon at around 3:35 p.m. Thursday after reports someone had been shot.

Deputies found the victim at the scene with a gunshot wound.

That victim, later identified as 33-year-old Vincent Parker, of Red Springs, died Friday after being taken to the hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

