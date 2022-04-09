Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in construction site thefts

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle connected to thefts in Conway.

The Conway Police Department shared surveillance photos of a white van linked to the incidents on social media. The van also appears to have some marking or damage on its roof.

Police added the van is seen frequently in the area of Highway 905.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.