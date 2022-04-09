Submit a Tip
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in construction site thefts

(Conway PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle connected to thefts in Conway.

The Conway Police Department shared surveillance photos of a white van linked to the incidents on social media. The van also appears to have some marking or damage on its roof.

Police added the van is seen frequently in the area of Highway 905.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

