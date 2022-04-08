Submit a Tip
Traffic light at Myrtle Beach intersection flashing, police ask drivers to slow down

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking drivers at one Myrtle Beach intersection to slow down after a traffic light began flashing Thursday night.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the light in question is located at 21st Avenue North and Highway 17 Bypass, near Broadway at the Beach. Officers have set up limited traffic control in the area.

Police also said north and southbound traffic on Highway 17 Bypass is flowing, but 21st Avenue North has limited access as of around 9 p.m.

The MBPD is asking drivers in the area to slow down and drive safely.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

