Surfside Beach residents speak up on proposed fireworks ordinance

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Fireworks have been an ongoing issue in Surfside Beach, and now town leaders have asked residents for input.

Leaders are pushing to change the current fireworks ordinance to align with state regulations. Those regulations prevent cities and towns from completely banning fireworks. The ordinance currently allows people to only set off fireworks on July 4.

But a new proposal that would fit better with state regulations would allow people to shoot off fireworks any day of the week in permitted areas, as well as during a set time from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Surfside Beach may loosen fireworks restrictions for beachgoers

Some residents who spoke up at Thursday’s meeting said they are wary of the change.

“I actually respect the police because they have so much to cover in this little town. So you can make all the rules and regulations you want, but I don’t know how they are going to be enforced,” one person said.

Some residents also brought up how the town of Surfside Beach is an autism-friendly community. Officials said they want residents to decide what’s best for the town.

“I think the citizens define what is reasonable in this community. We are an autism-friendly community, and I agree with our citizens that if we say we are autism-friendly, We had to eliminate things that are going to negatively impact those visitors,” said Surfside Beach Police Department Chief Kenneth Hofmann.

The town council’s next meeting is scheduled for April 12.

