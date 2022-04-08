Submit a Tip
South Carolina’s Dawn Staley becomes force on, off the court

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has gone through a consequential year of success, both on and off the basketball court.

Along the way, Staley has become the voice of leadership and direction in the women’s game.

She jokes often that she never planned to get into coaching before accepting the job at Temple even though she has always had in her.

Staley’s role as an elite point guard was to serve as the coach on the floor. She won her second NCAA Tournament crown — the first Black coach to accomplish the feat — with a 64-49 victory over UConn.

Her success has given Staley the platform to champion issues off the court. She continues to speak out about gender equity, diversity and opportunities for women.

