South Carolina man sentenced to 30 years for production of child pornography

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 33-year-old Bluffton man was sentenced to three decades in federal prison for the production of child pornography.

David James Allison was sentenced to 30 years in prison and a lifetime term off court-ordered supervision on Friday by U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks.

On Jan. 4, 2020, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call regarding the alleged sexual assault of a 22-month-old by Allison who admitted to deputies that he assaulted the victim approximately five times between Sept. and Dec. 2019 and live-streamed the assaults over Skype.

Beaufort Co. man sentenced to 30 years for production of child pornography (Gray TV)

Investigators said the Skype communications were tied to an IP address of a 52-year-old man from Littlehampton, West Sussex, United Kingdom. Sussex Police say Andrew McPherson-Young admitted to directing Allison and watching the assaults on Skype.

The Department of Justice said McPherson-Young is currently being prosecuted in the United Kingdom.

