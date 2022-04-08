Submit a Tip
South Carolina man sentenced to 30 years for production of child pornography

David Allison was sentenced for his role in a sexual assault of a toddler that was livestreamed on Skype.(14th Circuit Solicitor's Office​)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 33-year-old Bluffton man was sentenced to three decades in federal prison for the production of child pornography.

David James Allison was sentenced to 30 years in prison and a lifetime term off court-ordered supervision on Friday by U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks.

On Jan. 4, 2020, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call regarding the alleged sexual assault of a 22-month-old by Allison who admitted to deputies that he assaulted the victim approximately five times between Sept. and Dec. 2019 and live-streamed the assaults over Skype.

Beaufort Co. man sentenced to 30 years for production of child pornography(Gray TV)

Investigators said the Skype communications were tied to an IP address of a 52-year-old man from Littlehampton, West Sussex, United Kingdom. Sussex Police say Andrew McPherson-Young admitted to directing Allison and watching the assaults on Skype.

The Department of Justice said McPherson-Young is currently being prosecuted in the United Kingdom.

