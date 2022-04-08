Skateboarders set to shred at first-ever Myrtle Beach AM competition

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Skateboarders will be shredding in Myrtle Beach this weekend for a first-of-its-kind contest.

The City of Myrtle Beach’s Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism department is hosting the Myrtle Beach AM at the Matt Hughes Memorial Skate Park.

The event got started on Friday and will continue into Saturday, marking the first street skateboarding competition to come to the park.

The Friends of the Skateparks Foundation teamed up with the City of Myrtle Beach and other vendors to help make the event happen after years in the making.

“It started in 2017. we’ve been fundraising and lobbing this for five years,” said Trey Ingram, Vice President of Friends Skateparks Foundation. “Now this is phase two. In 2018, we built what we see now and then now the last section is to get rid of that ramp and replace it with a really nice bowl set up.’

Skaters entering the contest said they feel grateful to have something like this in the area.

“We’ve never had something like this before other than local contests,” said Simon Long, who’s participating in the competition. “We’ve never had something so big in Myrtle Beach before. So everybody gets to come down. It’s really fun.”

In 2018, the Friends of the Skateparks Foundation donated a $15,000 check to the city of Myrtle Beach. Organizers are looking forward to donating more this year.

Proceeds from the $50 entry fee will also go toward improvements at the park.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.