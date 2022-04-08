Several businesses looking to open at new Surfside Beach Pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of businesses have submitted proposals to potentially open at the new Surfside Beach Pier.

The town said Deputy Administrator Catrina Woodruff opened up bids at noon Friday, and they were received in the following order:

Good Vibes Surf Shop

Surf Dogs

SSB Beachwear

Painter’s Homemade Icecream/Haley King

The Lazy Surfer Creamery

Dippin Dots/Busbin Panache LLC

Ricciardi’s Italian Ice

Perry’s Bait and Tackle

Painter’s Homemade Icecream/Grady Dwiggins

Hot Mess Express/Bitter Ends Fisherman’s Rest

In a statement, town officials said all businesses that attended Friday’s bid opening were made aware that their proposals would be reviewed.

“The Town of Surfside Beach reserves the right to accept or reject any bid in the best interest of the Town,” read the statement.

No deadline was set for any decision the town would make regarding those businesses.

The bids come a few days after town officials held a meeting with residents to get feedback on what type of businesses they’d like to see at the pier.

Parking was also a major concern for residents and the town’s pier committee. Officials told WMBF News that the next steps in the process include determining which committee will be responsible for creating a parking design proposal for town leaders to consider.

The new pier will replace the old Surfside Beach Pier, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

It’s set to be fully operational by next year.

