Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Several businesses looking to open at new Surfside Beach Pier

Surfside Beach leaders seeking residents feedback on what businesses should house new pier
Surfside Beach leaders seeking residents feedback on what businesses should house new pier(Jennifer Roberts)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of businesses have submitted proposals to potentially open at the new Surfside Beach Pier.

The town said Deputy Administrator Catrina Woodruff opened up bids at noon Friday, and they were received in the following order:

  • Good Vibes Surf Shop
  • Surf Dogs
  • SSB Beachwear
  • Painter’s Homemade Icecream/Haley King
  • The Lazy Surfer Creamery
  • Dippin Dots/Busbin Panache LLC
  • Ricciardi’s Italian Ice
  • Perry’s Bait and Tackle
  • Painter’s Homemade Icecream/Grady Dwiggins
  • Hot Mess Express/Bitter Ends Fisherman’s Rest

In a statement, town officials said all businesses that attended Friday’s bid opening were made aware that their proposals would be reviewed.

“The Town of Surfside Beach reserves the right to accept or reject any bid in the best interest of the Town,” read the statement.

No deadline was set for any decision the town would make regarding those businesses.

The bids come a few days after town officials held a meeting with residents to get feedback on what type of businesses they’d like to see at the pier.

Parking was also a major concern for residents and the town’s pier committee. Officials told WMBF News that the next steps in the process include determining which committee will be responsible for creating a parking design proposal for town leaders to consider.

The new pier will replace the old Surfside Beach Pier, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

It’s set to be fully operational by next year.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Michael Bowlen
Police identify man taken into custody after investigation in Forestbrook area
Horry County police conducting investigation outside Myrtle Beach
HCPD: 1 in custody after police investigation in Forestbrook area
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night in the Green Sea community.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Horry County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Grand Strand, most of Pee Dee
A line of storms brought hail to the Conway area.
GALLERY: Hail hits Horry County as storms move through area

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach amateur skateboarding contest
.
VIDEO: ‘Monday after the Masters’ returns after two-year hiatus
VIDEO: Surfside leaders says town fireworks ordinance needs to align with state regulations
.
VIDEO: Arts & Innovation District could get a new look
.
VIDEO: S.C. Supreme Court upholds death sentence for man convicted in Sunhouse robbery, murder