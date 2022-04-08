Serious injuries reported after Green Sea crash reportedly involving pedestrian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a crash reportedly involving a pedestrian in Horry County late Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of Fair Bluff Highway and Broadwell Road. Crews were first called to the scene at 9:21 p.m

Traffic in the area is blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

