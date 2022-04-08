Submit a Tip
Selfie WRLD of Myrtle Beach is celebrating their one year anniversary

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Selfie WRLD is celebrating their one year anniversary on Saturday, April 9th and Sunday, April 10th.

They would love to see the community come celebrate with them! There will be a DJ, raffles, giveaways and of course, many pictures to take.

Selfie WRLD is always updating their studio with the up to date trends. They are located in the Coastal Grand Mall and closed on Mondays. Give them a call to learn more at 843-385-4008.

