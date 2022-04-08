Submit a Tip
Seaside Furniture Gallery and Accents opens a brand new location

By Halley Murrow
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seaside Furniture Gallery and Accents has been a staple in North Myrtle Beach for years, providing coastal inspired furniture and decor. Now, they have another location about 3 miles from their original.

We loved touring the 30,000 square foot facility. You’ll find everything from bright colored living room furniture to a wide array of coastal themed accents, mattresses, dining furniture, bedroom suits, tables, and more. They even have a design center. You’ll still be able to visit the North Myrtle Beach location as well.

Come along with us to see what makes this new place so special!

Seaside Furniture Gallery & Accents: 10256 Hwy 90 Little River, SC 29577

