Rice, other members of Congress call for Special Counsel to be appointed in Hunter Biden investigation

FILE - President Joe Biden hugs first lady Jill Biden, his son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley...
FILE - President Joe Biden hugs first lady Jill Biden, his son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley Biden after being sworn-in during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2021. A federal grand jury has heard testimony in recent months about Hunter Biden’s income and payments he received while serving on the board of an Ukraine energy company. That's according to two people familiar with the probe. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WMBF) – Congressman Tom Rice and 94 other U.S. representatives are urging the Attorney General to appoint a Special Counsel for the investigation into the president’s son and his foreign business dealings.

The 95 members of Congress sent a letter to U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland, stating that it’s clear that Hunter Biden took advantage of his father’s position as the then-vice president to gain wealth and influence in foreign countries.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware is currently investigating Hunter Biden’s activities and dealings with Ukraine, China and Kazakhstan.

The letter states that appointing a Special Counsel will ensure there is no bias in the investigation or influence from the White House.

“The United States Department of Justice has a duty to the American people to fairly pursue the case against Hunter Biden for his involvement with China and other corrupt foreign governments,” said Rice. “It is long past time for an appointment of Special Counsel to investigate the Biden family’s influence peddling. The Trump Administration endured closer scrutiny during the baseless Steele Dossier on the standard that a Special Counsel was necessary due to the DOJ not being able to impartially investigate a sitting President. The same standard applies here.”

