Police: Florence school bus driver cited after crash, no injuries reported

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A school bus driver has been cited after a crash in Florence, according to police.

Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt said around 7:10 a.m. Thursday, the school bus was traveling west on Prout Drive toward S. Church Street and attempted to turn right.

The school bus driver reportedly failed to yield while turning, striking a Chrysler van traveling north on S. Church Street on the rear passenger side.

Police confirmed the bus driver was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.

There were children on the bus at the time of the accident, but no injuries were reported, according to Brandt.

