Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night in the Green Sea community.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 9:15 p.m. on Fair Bluff Highway near Broadwell Road, about 11 miles north of Loris.

A Hyundai Elantra traveling northbound on Fair Bluff Road fatally struck a pedestrian that was standing in the roadway, Tidwell said. The vehicle then struck an unoccupied vehicle.

Horry County Fire Rescue initially reported the pedestrian sustained “serious injuries.”

The driver and passenger in the Hyundai Elantra were not injured, according to Tidwell.

The name of the pedestrian is expected to be released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

