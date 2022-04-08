‘Nothing has any barrier’: Myrtle Beach leader unites the community one chat at at time

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach leaders come from many different backgrounds, and what better time to celebrate them than during April, which is cultural and diversity month.

One leader, in particular, is sharing the importance of bringing the community together. Cookie Goings, the director of Neighborhood Services for the city of Myrtle Beach, serves as a liaison for residents and the community to enhance a greater quality of life.

Goings said she comes from a bloodline of justice and equality for the Black community, who have all impacted Myrtle Beach.

She’s created a platform called “Beachside Chats” for everyone to come together for conversations on race, peace, healing and reconciliation. The chats take place monthly at various parks and facilities throughout the Myrtle Beach area.

She explained why the chats are special to her.

“I think for me and what has happened with Beachside Chats is establishing these beautiful relationships. These new relationships with people that I’ve never known, but I do now. I get to call them friends,” Goings said.

The leader also mentioned how it is a good experience to not only surround herself with people who look, think, and act like her.

According to the leader, Beachside Chats brings a sense of family.

“All people -- Blacks, Whites, Hispanics -- regardless of religion, nothing has any barrier but a pure heart. A willingness to listen, a willingness to be heard, but also the greatest responsibility is to understand,” said Goings.

The next chat is set to take place alongside the “Jazz in the Park” Concert on Sunday, April 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Grand Park at The Market Common.

