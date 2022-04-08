Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

North America to experience total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024

FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina,...
FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Another total solar eclipse will be visible in North America in April 2024, NASA says. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, file)(Natacha Pisarenko | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A total solar eclipse will cross North America two years from today on April 8, 2024.

With a total solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun.

NASA says 13 U.S. states will be within the path of totality: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Parts of Mexico and Canada will also be within the path of totality.

For exact times on when the eclipse will occur in each area, visit NASA’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Michael Bowlen
Police identify man taken into custody after investigation in Forestbrook area
Horry County police conducting investigation outside Myrtle Beach
HCPD: 1 in custody after police investigation in Forestbrook area
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Grand Strand, most of Pee Dee
A line of storms brought hail to the Conway area.
GALLERY: Hail hits Horry County as storms move through area
Sean Michael Bowlen
Suspect in Forestbrook area shooting charged with aggravated assault

Latest News

VIDEO: Surfside leaders says town fireworks ordinance needs to align with state regulations
.
VIDEO: Arts & Innovation District could get a new look
.
VIDEO: S.C. Supreme Court upholds death sentence for man convicted in Sunhouse robbery, murder
VIDEO: Woman charged after victims held at gunpoint during burglary at apartment near CCU,...
VIDEO: Woman charged after victims held at gunpoint during burglary at apartment near CCU, police say
.
VIDEO: Beachside Chats - Cultural Diversity Month