Mullets making a comeback among fans of golfer Cam Smith

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen a lot of golfer trends take off here over the years. From Tiger’s mock neck tees to the bright and bold patterns the Peacock made famous.

When you’re playing good golf at Augusta National, everyone wants to be a part of it. But a new trend is catching on — one you’ve really got to be willing to let your hair down for.

It’s the mullet, a hairstyle so unique, it really needs its own Social Security number.

“It’s like his own person,” a mulletted Bradley Rush of Nashville said this week at the Masters. “It’s like you and the mullet are together. It’s like a group thing.”

And for golfer Cameron Smith—who’s quickly becoming a household name in the golf world — it’s his calling card.

Asked about his mullet this week in a news conference, Smith said: “I see the barber probably once a month and he cleans it up, and then towards the end of the month it gets scruffy again and then it gets clean again. It’s probably at its cleanest it’s been for quite a while.”

Golf legend and honorary starter Gary Player poked fun at the trend.

“I’d love to see how he’s accepted with that long hair in the clubhouse,” Player said. “They might tell him to have a haircut.”

Gus Kouvaris, a first-time patron at the Masters and a fan of Smith, said:

“I don’t think he cares what he looks like, and he shoots the lights out. I like it, too, and I do the same thing.”

Player said: “Whatever a man wants to do. That’s freedom, you know, to have his hair as he wants to. I’m just pulling his leg. If he’s happy doing it -- he said his girlfriend is very happy, and you’ve got to please them, you know.”

Bradley Rush is hoping lots of ladies are pleased with his fun-loving locks, too, since he gets mistaken for Smith all the time.

“Yeah, they’ll walk by and say, ‘Hey, Cam Smith, what’s up, man?’ and they’ll just keep going,” he said.

To him, it’s a huge compliment.

“He comes across kind of like the common man, and I think that’s a big deal,” he said.

A guy you feel like you could grab a beer with.

As Smith put it at a news conference, “It’s all business during the week and a few beers on the boat during the weekend.”

