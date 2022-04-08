‘Monday after the Masters’ returns after two-year hiatus

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Monday after the Masters returns to the Dye Club at Barefoot Resort this weekend after a two-year hiatus.

“I mean we’re just dying to get it started,” said Tournament Director Paul Graham. “Especially with the weather we’ve been having and like I’ve been saying for many years, North Myrtle Beach has basically become a second home to us.”

The tournaments will welcome back celebrities and professional golfers like Ric Flair and John Daly.

However, general admission tickets weren’t sold this year.

“We thought financially it might be better for us because it actually cost us money to have fans here,” said Graham. “I know that sounds weird, but it does cost us money to have them. So we wanted to go through a year without having fans and that’s basically where we are. So it’s really not a COVID thing and it’s not an anti-fan thing. It’s just more of a pro-tournament thing.”

The three-day event includes a welcome party, a silent auction and a Hootie & the Blowfish and Friends concert.

“The music over the last four to five years from sort of mid-2000 teens to 2019 really became inspirational to me,” said band member James “Soni” Sonefeld. “I just started to feel like wow, what a special gift we have to have all these musicians coming in from different places and we act as a backup band to some degree to those artists so there’s a lot of extra music to learn, but I really started to appreciate those moments we create on the stage are.”

This tournament is also where most of the funding for the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation comes from. Since 2000, the foundation has raised millions of dollars for South Carolina education.

“It really became important to the band once they started having kids and once they were realizing how are numbers in South Carolina education weren’t as high as we wanted to be. They really wanted to make sure they could help that out,” Sonefeld explained.

Monday after the Masters also benefits the South Carolina Junior Golf Association and helps fund music education across the state.

“We were interested in music education because we know that is important to a lot of development in child’s brains and it’s also one of the first things being knocked out of our public-school funding,” said Sonefeld. “So the music side of it. The music education became important.”

