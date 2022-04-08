‘Modern-day barbarism:’ Diocese of Charleston speaks out against Upstate killer’s pending execution

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston issued a statement saying they are against the scheduled execution of Richard Moore in South Carolina. Moore was convicted of murder and armed robbery in Spartanburg County in 2001.

Moore is set to be executed on April 29. His attorneys have asked for a stay of execution.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections has asked Moore to choose his method of execution. Since lethal injection drugs are currently unavailable in South Carolina, the options are firing squad or the electric chair.

The Diocese called the choice “modern-day barbarism.”

Below is the full statement:

“The Catholic Church stands firmly in opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision and the use of the death penalty in South Carolina. Mr. Moore must choose his means of execution – between the firing squad and electric chair. This is modern-day barbarism. “The tragedy caused by Mr. Moore’s actions is not justified by killing another human being. Justice is not restored when another person is killed. “Capital punishment, along with abortion and euthanasia, is an attack on the inviolability and fundamental dignity of human life. Respect for life is, and must remain, unconditional. This principle applies to all, even the perpetrators of terrible acts. “The Catholic Church will continue to stand for the inherent value of all life. We beseech the state of South Carolina to commute Moore’s death sentence and conduct a meaningful review of his case. The Church prays for the day when the state reverses its decision to end the cruel and unjust practice of capital punishment.”

