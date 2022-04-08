Man charged with domestic violence after woman stabbed in the eye in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 58-year-old man is in custody after a woman was stabbed in the eye in Marlboro County Thursday night.

According to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Tatum community around 7:34 p.m. in response to a stabbing.

Deputies and investigators learned there had been an argument between the female victim and 58-year-old Calvin Campbell of Bennettsville that led to Campbell punching the victim while holding a set of keys in his hand causing the stab wound to the female victim’s eye.

Deputies found Campbell walking away from the scene and transported him to the Marlboro County Detention Center, charged with domestic violence 2nd degree.

The female victim was transported by EMS to a local medical facility for further treatment.

