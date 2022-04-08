Submit a Tip
Man charged with domestic violence after woman stabbed in the eye in Marlboro County

curtis campbell
curtis campbell(Marion County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 58-year-old man is in custody after a woman was stabbed in the eye in Marlboro County Thursday night.

According to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Tatum community around 7:34 p.m. in response to a stabbing.

Deputies and investigators learned there had been an argument between the female victim and 58-year-old Calvin Campbell of Bennettsville that led to Campbell punching the victim while holding a set of keys in his hand causing the stab wound to the female victim’s eye.

Deputies found Campbell walking away from the scene and transported him to the Marlboro County Detention Center, charged with domestic violence 2nd degree.

The female victim was transported by EMS to a local medical facility for further treatment.

