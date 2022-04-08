Submit a Tip
Man accused in deadly shooting at Laurinburg gaming business arrested in Florida

Devashay Walker
Devashay Walker(Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – One of three people wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a gaming business in Laurinburg has been arrested, according to deputies.

Detectives with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office along with the State Bureau of Investigation traveled to Jacksonville, Florida where they picked up 27-year-old Devashay Walker of Charlotte, who was already in custody.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The sheriff’s office said Walker was wanted on murder and robbery charges in connection to the shooting death of Ibrahim Mohamed-Ali Al-Wajih on Feb. 23 at the Skilled Games Business on Riverton Road.

He is currently being held at the Scotland County Detention Center with no bond.

Two other people remain on the loose.

The sheriff’s office said the case remains under investigation.

Scotland County Sheriff’s Office releases new surveillance videos of suspects in casino homicide
Scotland County Sheriff’s Office releases new surveillance videos of suspects in casino homicide(Scotland Co. Sheriff’s Office)

