Lanes reopen after crash blocks Highway 501 near CCU

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash on Hwy 501 near the exit to Coastal Carolina University had all southbound lanes blocked Friday morning.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the accident is near Cox Ferry Road.

The wreck caused back-ups in both north and southbound lanes.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation website, just after 11 a.m. the accident scene was cleared and lanes are reopened.

It’s not clear at this point if there were any injuries in the crash.

This is a developing story.

