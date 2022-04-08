Submit a Tip
GRAPHIC: Man stabs child 11 times to ‘get the demons out’, police say

Las Vegas police have arrested Alan Wilson, 28, on charges that include attempted murder and child abuse on April 1, 2022.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - A Las Vegas man has been arrested and a child is fighting for her life after a gruesome stabbing occurred at a house late last month.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports officers were called to a home in east Las Vegas on March 31 with reports of a stabbing.

A 3-year-old girl was eating dinner inside the house when a family member came up behind her and began stabbing her in her right side, a witness told police.

According to an arrest report, Alan Wilson, 28, was the man stabbing the child. A family member stepped in to help the girl and get the knife away from Wilson.

According to police, a struggle ensued between the two, and Wilson said, “I need to get the demons out of her. I need to save her.”

Other family members in the home were able to get to the child and rush her to a nearby fire station, where she was then taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment.

According to Wilson’s arrest report, the 3-year-old was stabbed seven times in the back, once in the armpit, forearm, hand and right triceps. She suffered damage to an artery, her kidney and spleen, which required three surgeons to help repair the internal damage.

Police said Wilson left the house and was later located outside a nearby 7-Eleven convenience store, where he was taken into custody.

The 28-year-old was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on attempted murder, child abuse, and battery charges.

Doctors said the injured child would require additional surgeries.

