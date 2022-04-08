Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Sunny skies continue, much cooler weekend ahead

By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re finished with the rain chances but unseasonably cool weather is moving back in.

SATURDAY

Getting an early start Saturday morning? Might need a light jacket as temperatures fall into the lower 40s. Mainly sunny skies prevail Saturday with just a few high-level clouds filtering in late in the day. Afternoon highs will be very slow to climb, only topping out around 60° Saturday afternoon.

Afternoon highs only climb to around 60
Afternoon highs only climb to around 60(WMBF)

SUNDAY

The coldest weather arrives Sunday morning as most spots fall into the upper 30s! While frost isn’t a big threat, areas west of I-95 could see some patchy frost through sunrise. We’ll continue with the sunny skies, allowing for a slightly warmer afternoon. We’ll climb to around 65° Sunday afternoon.

Expect a round of 30s Sunday morning
Expect a round of 30s Sunday morning(WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

The quiet weather continues into next week as the Spring warmth returns. AFternoon highs climb well through the 70s through next week.

More 70s return through next week
More 70s return through next week(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Michael Bowlen
Police identify man taken into custody after investigation in Forestbrook area
Horry County police conducting investigation outside Myrtle Beach
HCPD: 1 in custody after police investigation in Forestbrook area
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night in the Green Sea community.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Horry County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Grand Strand, most of Pee Dee
A line of storms brought hail to the Conway area.
GALLERY: Hail hits Horry County as storms move through area

Latest News

Breezy & cooler today, dry weather FINALLY!
Breezy & cooler today, dry weather FINALLY!
Breezy & cooler today, dry weather FINALLY!
Sunshine & Dry weather returns!
FIRST ALERT: Breezy & cooler today, dry weather FINALLY!
The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado caused damage in Marion County.
5 Horry County homes among those damaged by severe SC storms, tornadoes