FIRST ALERT: Sunny skies continue, much cooler weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re finished with the rain chances but unseasonably cool weather is moving back in.

SATURDAY

Getting an early start Saturday morning? Might need a light jacket as temperatures fall into the lower 40s. Mainly sunny skies prevail Saturday with just a few high-level clouds filtering in late in the day. Afternoon highs will be very slow to climb, only topping out around 60° Saturday afternoon.

SUNDAY

The coldest weather arrives Sunday morning as most spots fall into the upper 30s! While frost isn’t a big threat, areas west of I-95 could see some patchy frost through sunrise. We’ll continue with the sunny skies, allowing for a slightly warmer afternoon. We’ll climb to around 65° Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK

The quiet weather continues into next week as the Spring warmth returns. AFternoon highs climb well through the 70s through next week.

