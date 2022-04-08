FIRST ALERT: Breezy & cooler today, dry weather FINALLY!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cooler air continues to move in behind the cold front. We’re dry, cool and clear for your weekend forecast.

TODAY

Highs will climb into the upper 60s today. (WMBF)

What a week it has been, friends! After multiple rounds of severe weather, we’re looking at clear skies today but winds will be breezy. Wind gusts of 25-30+ mph will usher in today with highs cooler and only in the upper 60s today.

Winds will be breezy today with 25-30+ mph wind gusts at times. (WMBF)

If you have plans for happy hour this evening, make sure to grab the jacket. Lows will drop down into the low-mid 40s tonight under mostly clear skies.

THIS WEEKEND

Highs will fall into the low-mid 60s for those weekend events. (WMBF)

We’re looking at a cooler, calm and tranquil forecast for the weekend. The bulk of the cold airmass will move into the region for Saturday. Highs will struggle with everyone only sitting in the upper 50s to right at 60 degrees. The jacket will be your best friend throughout the day. As we head into Saturday night, we will watch far inland areas for a frost potential as lows drop down to the mid 30s. Areas west of I-95 will have the potential for some patchy frost. Horry County will remain frost-free, especially along the beaches and the Grand Stand.

Patchy frost will be possible far enough inland. (WMBF)

We will begin to warm back up as we head into Sunday. Highs will return to the mid 60s, which is still cooler than where we should be. The best part about the weekend forecast? We are clear and quiet!

NEXT WEEK

Highs will return to the mid-upper 70s on Monday under mostly sunny skies. By Tuesday, inland areas will return to the 80s. We’re not looking at any major weather systems through the middle of next week. In fact, our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until next Thursday for now. Enjoy the quiet weather. We deserve it after this week.

Warmer weather moves in next week with clear skies. Our next rain chance doesn't return until Thursday & Friday. (WMBF)

