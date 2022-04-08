Submit a Tip
Doodle Day with Lindsay Hickman Photography is happening on April 23rd

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The 2nd annual Doodle Day with Lindsay Hickman Photography is happening on April 23rd at 1601 N. Ocean Blvd in Surfside Beach.

Doodle Day is for any type of dog or other pets you have in your house. Your animal will get their picture taken on the beach and humans can even join them in the picture!

Lindsay Hickman wanted to start Doodle Day as a way to give back to the community after people helped her raise funds for her dog Dixie when she was hit by a car. Dixie survived and loves seeing all her friends at Doodle Day!

For more information visit https://lindsayhickmanphotos.com/ or Follow her on Facebook: Lindsay Hickman Photography.

