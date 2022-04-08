City of North Myrtle Beach urges community to not block fire hydrants

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue has a very important reminder for locals and visitors: always keep fire hydrants clear from obstruction.

Recently, the agency said there has been an increase in blocked fire hydrants.

According to international fire codes, a three-foot clear space shall be maintained around the entire fire hydrant.

PSA: If you have a fire hydrant in your yard or around your business, please be aware of the clearance needed for us to do our job quickly and efficiently. We appreciate you helping us with these clearances! Posted by North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

First responders added that the community must keep a six-foot clearance from curbs and streets in order to access fire hydrants in the community.

“We just ask, think of it as if it was your home, and your home was on fire, you would want us to get to that water source and access it and be able to put the fire out ASAP,” North Myrtle Beach Fire Inspector Jay Ortiz said.

In recent maintenance tests, Ortiz said he has seen everything from sheds, plants and even palms trees restricting his team to access city fire hydrants.

Going forward, his hope is to continue educating and keeping the community informed so people will not get fined.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.