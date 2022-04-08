Ashley Boles is excited to be on the management team at WMBF News. As the Special Projects Manager and Investigative Reporter, Ashley will help the management team with daily needs as well as overseeing reporters and contributing her own long-form stories to newscasts.

She comes to the station after spending four years in Southwest Virginia working at WMBF’s sister station, WDBJ7. While at WDBJ7, Ashley worked in Southside Virginia for a year as the Danville Bureau Chief before moving to Roanoke where the station is located to take over the crime and court beat. Ashley was then promoted to the anchor desk and co-anchored the weekend morning newscast while reporting three days a week. She finished her time in Roanoke as the solo weekend evening anchor.

Ashley was named best MMJ/one-person band reporter for the Virginia Associated Press Broadcasters, large market, for 2021. She also won second place for the Best Sports Feature category in 2020 for VAPB.

Ashley started her on-air career in Greenville, North Carolina at WCTI. She is a proud graduate of East Carolina University.

Born and raised in Charlotte Ashley frequently vacationed in Pawleys Island with family and is familiar with the Grand Strand.

If you’ve got a story idea for Ashley, connect with her through email at Ashley.Boles@wmbfnews.com

