April 8 high school baseball state rankings

By Gabe McDonald
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association released its latest statewide rankings on Friday morning for South Carolina High School League schools. The top 10 for all five classes is below with our local teams highlighted in bold.

CLASS 5A

1. Blythewood

2. Berkeley

3. Lexington

4. River Bluff

5. Hillcrest

6. Clover

7. JL Mann

8. Carolina Forest

9. St. James

T10. Socastee

T10. Summerville

CLASS 4A

1. AC Flora

2. Eastside

3. James Island

4. Catawba Ridge

5. Hartsville

6. Airport

7. South Florence

8. North Myrtle Beach

9. Lugoff Elgin

10. York

CLASS 3A

1. Oceanside Collegiate

2. Brookland-Cayce

3. Seneca

4. Hanahan

5. Chapman

6. Belton-Honea Path

7. Clinton

8. Broome

9. Mid-Carolina

10. Strom Thurmond

CLASS 2A

1. Andrew Jackson

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Chesterfield

4. Abbeville

5. Latta

6. Phillip Simmons

7. Crescent

8. Newberry

9. Chesnee

10. Buford

CLASS 1A

1. East Clarendon

2. Southside Christian

3. Johnsonville

4. Green Sea Floyds

5. Ware Shoals

6. Lake View

7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

8. Dixie

9. Whitmire

10. Branchville

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

