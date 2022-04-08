April 8 high school baseball state rankings
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association released its latest statewide rankings on Friday morning for South Carolina High School League schools. The top 10 for all five classes is below with our local teams highlighted in bold.
CLASS 5A
1. Blythewood
2. Berkeley
3. Lexington
4. River Bluff
5. Hillcrest
6. Clover
7. JL Mann
8. Carolina Forest
9. St. James
T10. Socastee
T10. Summerville
CLASS 4A
1. AC Flora
2. Eastside
3. James Island
4. Catawba Ridge
5. Hartsville
6. Airport
7. South Florence
8. North Myrtle Beach
9. Lugoff Elgin
10. York
CLASS 3A
1. Oceanside Collegiate
2. Brookland-Cayce
3. Seneca
4. Hanahan
5. Chapman
6. Belton-Honea Path
7. Clinton
8. Broome
9. Mid-Carolina
10. Strom Thurmond
CLASS 2A
1. Andrew Jackson
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Chesterfield
4. Abbeville
5. Latta
6. Phillip Simmons
7. Crescent
8. Newberry
9. Chesnee
10. Buford
CLASS 1A
1. East Clarendon
2. Southside Christian
3. Johnsonville
4. Green Sea Floyds
5. Ware Shoals
6. Lake View
7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
8. Dixie
9. Whitmire
10. Branchville
