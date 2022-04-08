Submit a Tip
5 Horry County homes among those damaged by severe SC storms, tornadoes

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of Horry County homes were among those damaged by severe storms and tornadoes across South Carolina this week.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said Thursday that five homes in Horry County were damaged between April 5 and 6.

None of the homes were destroyed and no injuries were reported.

The news comes a day after the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado first touched down Tuesday evening in Marion County before making its way to Horry County, ending near Aynor.

The SCEMD also reported four homes were destroyed and 11 others were damaged in Allendale County, where an EF-3 tornado was reported this week. Officials added that three non-life-threatening injuries were also reported there.

Bamberg, Clarendon and Orangeburg counties also reported destroyed and damaged homes.

No deaths have been reported as a result of the storms.

