18-year-old faces attempted murder charge after shooting at Florence motel

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have identified the suspect accused in a shooting at a Florence motel.

According to a press release from Florence police, 18-year-old Keonte Cooper is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting happened around 10:10 a.m. Thursday at the Colonial Inn, located at 415 S. Irby Street.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cooper was taken into custody without incident just minutes after the shooting near Palmetto and Warley streets, according to the release.

Cooper is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for 12:30 p.m. Friday.

