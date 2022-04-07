Submit a Tip
USDA predicts food prices will continue to soar

Food prices are already up 9% on average for the year, and the USDA said they'll go up 4.5%-5% more.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - If you think you’re paying too much at the grocery store now, just wait.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said consumers can expect the price of food to continue skyrocketing.

Prices are already up 9% on average for the year, and the USDA said they’ll go up 4.5%-5% more.

Restaurant prices are forecast to rise even faster, up to 6.5%.

Particularly impacted will be beef and veal, which are expected to increase up to 7%.

Avian flu is also causing chicken prices to go up to about the same amount.

Fresh vegetables are expected to see the smallest change to their current prices.

America's economic recovery is a rosier picture by the month. However, it doesn't feel so rosy for many Americans due to inflation. (CNN, POOL)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

