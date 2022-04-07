USDA Forest Service looking to fill recreation positions for Francis Marion, Sumter National Forests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Interested in working outdoors and serving your community? The USDA Forest Service is hiring.

The Forest Service is hiring positions in recreation and archaeology in the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests.

“The USDA Forest Service in South Carolina is looking for talented, diverse applicants to help us manage the recreational opportunities on the Francis Marion & Sumter National Forests,” said Robbie Sitzlar, acting Forest Supervisor. “If you’re interested in working outdoors, stewarding public lands and serving our local communities, I encourage you to apply.”

Applications are ONLY accepted through this link: https://www.usajobs.gov/. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply early as there are deadlines for applications and some applications will automatically close after 800 applications are received.

For more information, visit the Forest Service Jobs webpage.

