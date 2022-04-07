Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

USDA Forest Service looking to fill recreation positions for Francis Marion, Sumter National Forests

FILE PHOTO of national park.
FILE PHOTO of national park.(Pexels)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Interested in working outdoors and serving your community? The USDA Forest Service is hiring.

The Forest Service is hiring positions in recreation and archaeology in the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests.

“The USDA Forest Service in South Carolina is looking for talented, diverse applicants to help us manage the recreational opportunities on the Francis Marion & Sumter National Forests,” said Robbie Sitzlar, acting Forest Supervisor. “If you’re interested in working outdoors, stewarding public lands and serving our local communities, I encourage you to apply.”

Applications are ONLY accepted through this link: https://www.usajobs.gov/. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply early as there are deadlines for applications and some applications will automatically close after 800 applications are received.

For more information, visit the Forest Service Jobs webpage.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sean Michael Bowlen
Police identify man taken into custody after investigation in Forestbrook area
Horry County police conducting investigation outside Myrtle Beach
HCPD: 1 in custody after police investigation in Forestbrook area
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Grand Strand, most of Pee Dee
A line of storms brought hail to the Conway area.
GALLERY: Hail hits Horry County as storms move through area
Sean Michael Bowlen
Suspect in Forestbrook area shooting charged with aggravated assault

Latest News

VIDEO: Surfside leaders says town fireworks ordinance needs to align with state regulations
.
VIDEO: Arts & Innovation District could get a new look
.
VIDEO: S.C. Supreme Court upholds death sentence for man convicted in Sunhouse robbery, murder
VIDEO: Woman charged after victims held at gunpoint during burglary at apartment near CCU,...
VIDEO: Woman charged after victims held at gunpoint during burglary at apartment near CCU, police say
.
VIDEO: Beachside Chats - Cultural Diversity Month