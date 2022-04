MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The local artist we are spotlighting this week is Avery Murray!

Avery is a singer/songwriter and taught herself to play the guitar when she was 11 years old. She is a country artist and describes her music as pop-country.

To learn more about Avery, give her a follow on Facebook: Avery Murray (@averymurraymusic)

