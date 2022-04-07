Submit a Tip
Suspect in Forestbrook area shooting charged with aggravated assault

Sean Michael Bowlen
Sean Michael Bowlen(Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The suspect taken into custody following a shooting Wednesday night in the Forestbrook area has been charged with aggravated assault.

Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov identified the man as 65-year-old Sean Michael Bowlen.

HCPD said around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday officers were conducting an investigation in the area of Villa Woods Drive, located just off Forestbrook Road in reference to a shooting that had just occurred.

According to the report, officers found the victim sitting on the front porch of the home on Villa Woods Dr.

The victim told officers that he and Bowlen had an argument during which, Bowlen took out a pistol, pointed it at the victim, and shot the victim in the hand, as stated in the report.

Officials transferred the victim to the Horry County Fire Rescue staging area and set a perimeter around the area.

About an hour later, police said a person was taken into custody “in connection to an ongoing investigation.” That person was later identified as Bowlen.

The victim, according to the police report, has the same name as the suspect.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

