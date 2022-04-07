South Carolina Cruises to a Wednesday Night Win over North Carolina

CHARLOTTE - The University of South Carolina baseball team scored six runs in the first three innings and added a seven-spot in the ninth, cruising to a 15-2 win over No. 22 North Carolina Wednesday night (April 6) at Truist Field.

Brandt Belk led off the game with a double. He would score on a double play groundout. Then in the second, Belk drove in a pair with a single to right. Jack Mahoney made it 6-0 as he belted his first career home run to the stands in left center.

Carolina added a pair in the fifth as Kevin Madden scored on a passed ball and Colin Burgess brought in a run with a single up the middle. UNC scored single runs in the sixth and seventh frames, but the Gamecocks erupted for seven runs in the ninth. Carolina sent 12 men to the plate in the ninth and had seven hits in the frame. Elijah Lambros drove in a pair of runs, while Braylen Wimmer, Andrew Eyster, Matt Hogan, Jalen Vasquez and Evan Stone each had an RBI hit in the seven-run inning.

Aidan Hunter earned the win for the Gamecocks. He struck out six in four innings of relief, allowing three hits and a run. Carolina used six pitchers on the night as Eli Jones earned the start, pitching a pair of scoreless frames

Wimmer had three hits to lead the Gamecocks, while Belk and Eyster had two hits apiece. Ten different players had hits for Carolina in the win.

POSTGAME NOTES

Brandt Belk extended his hitting streak to 17 games after his leadoff double in the first.

Jack Mahoney made his first start at second base in the North Carolina game and had his first career home run in the third inning.

Carolina had a season-high in runs and hits (17).

Carolina now has five wins over ranked opponents after the win over No. 22 North Carolina.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks host No. 14 Georgia for a three-game series starting Friday night (April 8) at 7 p.m. at Founders Park. The game will be on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.