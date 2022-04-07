Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC initial unemployment claims fall for second straight week

The amount of first-time unemployment claims in South Carolina is down for a second straight...
The amount of first-time unemployment claims in South Carolina is down for a second straight week.(AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The amount of first-time unemployment claims in South Carolina is down for a second straight week.

For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,455 first-time unemployment claims, 46 fewer than last week, the agency said. That represented a 3% decrease from the prior week’s 1,501.

Greenville County recorded the highest number of initial claims, 151. Richland County had the second-highest weekly count with 144, while Spartanburg County was third with 94.

In the Lowcountry, Charleston County reported 61 while Berkeley County listed 56. Dorchester County listed 40 while the remaining Lowcountry counties were under 20.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out more than $6.6 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits.

The state reported a 3.5% unemployment rate for February, which is the most recent rate. The unemployment rate has remained flat since December 2021.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado caused damage in Marion County.
NWS: Tornado touched down in Marion County, traveled into Horry County
Horry County police conducting investigation outside Myrtle Beach
HCPD: 1 in custody after police investigation in Forestbrook area
Thousands of people were without power after storms hit South Carolina
Trees down, power out, roofs gone in Pee Dee, Grand Strand after storms strike Carolinas
Taryn Lee
Police: Woman charged after victims held at gunpoint during burglary at apartment near CCU
Police: Gunshot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach parking garage, 1 hurt

Latest News

.
VIDEO: S.C. Supreme Court upholds death sentence for man convicted in Sunhouse robbery, murder
VIDEO: Woman charged after victims held at gunpoint during burglary at apartment near CCU,...
VIDEO: Woman charged after victims held at gunpoint during burglary at apartment near CCU, police say
.
VIDEO: North American Vintage Bentley Meet takes Georgetown
.
VIDEO: Beachside Chats - Cultural Diversity Month
Shooting sends four to hospital
One in custody, one injured in Florence morning shooting, police say