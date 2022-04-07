Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Rich Tabbed First Member of Paris’ New Staff at South Carolina

By USC Athletics
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- New head men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris announced the first member of his staff with the addition of former Gamecock great Carey Rich on Thursday. Rich will serve as special assistant to the head coach.

In his role, he will provide assistance on a variety of special projects, with heavy involvement in alumni relations, community outreach and recruiting efforts.

“I’m very excited to have Carey joining my staff here at South Carolina,” Paris said. “He is so connected and well-respected in our community and with basketball in the Palmetto State. This role is something that will evolve over time, but I’m excited to have him hit the ground running. Alumni engagement is something that I’m going to emphasize going forward and I expect Carey to play a very vital part in that.”

After playing one season at Western Carolina, Rich returned home and was a three-year letterwinner for the Gamecocks from 1993-95. He scored 784 career points and dished out 340 assists playing in 79 career games. Rich ranks sixth all-time in Carolina history with 4.30 assists per game, and his 5.16 assists per game during the 1994 season are seventh-most in a single season in program history. As a senior, he led the team in scoring averaging 13.4 points per game. Rich served as team captain his final two seasons in Garnet and Black.

“Everything happens for a reason, and I’m deeply honored the time has come for me to return to my alma mater with the opportunity to assist coach Paris as he assumes this new leadership role of the program,” Rich said. “My heart and soul will be in this assignment. I’m humbled and ecstatic about this journey and this next phase of basketball at the University of South Carolina.”

Born and raised in Columbia, Rich was a 2018 Allstate SEC Basketball Legend and was also inducted into the Richland One Hall of Fame in 2017. He returns to the Gamecocks after serving the past seven years as recreation superintendent with the City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department. Rich also served as a liaison to the Columbia Police Department. He’s been hugely impactful on youth in the Midlands community.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police conducting investigation outside Myrtle Beach
HCPD: 1 in custody after police investigation in Forestbrook area
The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado caused damage in Marion County.
NWS: Tornado touched down in Marion County, traveled into Horry County
Thousands of people were without power after storms hit South Carolina
Trees down, power out, roofs gone in Pee Dee, Grand Strand after storms strike Carolinas
Sean Michael Bowlen
Police identify man taken into custody after investigation in Forestbrook area
Police: Gunshot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach parking garage, 1 hurt

Latest News

Myrtle Beach Pelicans have record-setting first-day ticket sales
Myrtle Beach Pelicans announce 2022 roster
Tiger Woods' competition in the 2022 Masters Tournament has begun with his tee-off on April 7,...
Tiger delights crowd with strong 1-under-par performance
After a championship winning performance Destanni Henderson is heading to the WNBA Draft on...
After championship season Destanni Henderson heading to WNBA draft
South Carolina Cruises to a Wednesday Night Win over North Carolina