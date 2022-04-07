Police: Man accused in Florence ATM theft in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of stealing an ATM in Florence is now behind bars.

Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said Eric Shyqwez Eaddy turned himself in on Tuesday.

Eaddy was wanted in connection to an incident on Oct. 19, 2021, at the Pee Dee Federal Credit Union on West Pine Street.

Police said Eaddy allegedly used a stolen vehicle to steal the ATM and drag it from the scene, before also using it to evade responding officers.

Brandt added that Eaddy damaged a parked car and a stop sign while fleeing the scene. Officers attempted to stop him, but Eaddy reportedly abandoned the vehicle and ran away.

Online records show he’s facing several charges, including:

Grand larceny of $10,000 or more

Burglary

Failure to stop for a blue light

Hit and run striking fixtures

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Striking traffic fixtures adjacent to the highway

Criminal conspiracy

Malicious injury to real property

Driving under suspension

As of Thursday, Eaddy is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $42,000 surety bond.

