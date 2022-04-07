Submit a Tip
Police: Man accused in Florence ATM theft in custody

Eric Shyqwez Eaddy(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of stealing an ATM in Florence is now behind bars.

Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said Eric Shyqwez Eaddy turned himself in on Tuesday.

Eaddy was wanted in connection to an incident on Oct. 19, 2021, at the Pee Dee Federal Credit Union on West Pine Street.

Police said Eaddy allegedly used a stolen vehicle to steal the ATM and drag it from the scene, before also using it to evade responding officers.

Brandt added that Eaddy damaged a parked car and a stop sign while fleeing the scene. Officers attempted to stop him, but Eaddy reportedly abandoned the vehicle and ran away.

Online records show he’s facing several charges, including:

  • Grand larceny of $10,000 or more
  • Burglary
  • Failure to stop for a blue light
  • Hit and run striking fixtures
  • Possession of a stolen vehicle
  • Striking traffic fixtures adjacent to the highway
  • Criminal conspiracy
  • Malicious injury to real property
  • Driving under suspension

As of Thursday, Eaddy is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $42,000 surety bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

