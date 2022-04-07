Submit a Tip
Police identify man taken into custody after investigation in Forestbrook area

Sean Michael Bowlen
Sean Michael Bowlen(Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have named the man taken into custody following an investigation Wednesday night in the Forestbrook area.

Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov identified the man as 65-year-old Sean Michael Bowlen. It was not immediately known what charges he will face.

HCPD said around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday officers were conducting an investigation in the area of Villa Woods Drive, located just off Forestbrook Road.

About an hour later, police said a person was taken into custody “in connection to an ongoing investigation.” That person was later identified as Bowlen.

More information on the incident is expected to be released later Thursday.

