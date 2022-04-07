Police: Gunshot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach parking garage, 1 hurt

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police said one person was hurt after a gunshot was fired at a Myrtle Beach parking garage on Wednesday.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to the 2900 block of South Ocean Boulevard at around 6:15 p.m. after reports of a fight.

Police said the gunshot was reported during the fight. One person was treated at the scene for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Two other people were detained in connection with the incident.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.