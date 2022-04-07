Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: Gunshot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach parking garage, 1 hurt

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police said one person was hurt after a gunshot was fired at a Myrtle Beach parking garage on Wednesday.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to the 2900 block of South Ocean Boulevard at around 6:15 p.m. after reports of a fight.

Police said the gunshot was reported during the fight. One person was treated at the scene for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Two other people were detained in connection with the incident.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few storms are possible .
FIRST ALERT: Severe storm threat has ended, more storms possible Wednesday
A woman who was reported missing was found dead in the Intracoastal Waterway on Monday,...
Woman reported missing found dead in Intracoastal Waterway, coroner says
Riley Patton
Lawsuit alleges ‘hard-partying bar’ overserved former CCU football player before fatal crash
The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado caused damage in Marion County.
NWS: Tornado touched down in Marion County, traveled into Horry County
Thousands of people were without power after storms hit South Carolina
Trees down, power out, roofs gone in Pee Dee, Grand Strand after storms strike Carolinas

Latest News

.
VIDEO: S.C. Supreme Court upholds death sentence for man convicted in Sunhouse robbery, murder
VIDEO: Woman charged after victims held at gunpoint during burglary at apartment near CCU,...
VIDEO: Woman charged after victims held at gunpoint during burglary at apartment near CCU, police say
Horry County police conducting investigation outside Myrtle Beach
HCPD: 1 in custody after police investigation in Forestbrook area
Authorities find unloaded firearm at Hannah-Pamplico High School after tip, official says